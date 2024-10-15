UN peacekeepers to 'stay in all positions' in Lebanon

"I want to emphasise that this decision still remains," he said, adding that the plan was confirmed earlier Monday by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.



Five peacekeepers were injured in a series of incidents last week, with the latest seeing the UN force accuse Israeli troops of breaking through a gate and entering one of their positions.



The Israeli military later said a tank "backed several meters into a UNIFIL post" while "under fire" and attempting to evacuate injured soldiers.



The UN Security Council for the first time unanimously voiced "strong concerns" Monday after the string of incidents.