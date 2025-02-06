UN refugee boss urges donors to fill gap left by Trump aid freeze

Asked if the freeze already had an impact on UNHCR operations on the ground, Grandi said it was not as affected as other organisations that relied totally on US donations.



But he said unless other funding came soon, the curbs the agency had to put in place would "very soon ... have an impact."



"We think it's in the interest of the United States to be a strong humanitarian power," Grandi said.



"This is important not only for the people that benefit from it but also in terms of the authority, security, credibility of the United States around the world."