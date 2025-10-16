UN relief chief urges Israel to open Gaza border crossings

GAZA CITY: United Nations humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher on Wednesday (Oct 15) called on Israel to immediately open all crossings into Gaza for aid delivery, warning that bureaucratic and security delays were worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis.

"It should happen now. We want it to happen immediately as part of this agreement," Fletcher told AFP in Cairo, ahead of a planned trip to the Gaza border.

The UN under secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator said access must be “completely unimpeded” to meet the scale of need, adding that US President Donald Trump and other leaders at this week’s Sharm el-Sheikh summit were “unequivocal that we must be allowed to deliver aid at massive scale.”

RAFAH REMAINS SHUT

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported that the Rafah crossing with Egypt would reopen, but it remained closed by the afternoon. An Israeli government spokesperson did not respond to AFP’s request for comment.

Fletcher is expected to visit the Rafah crossing on Thursday. It is the only border point linking Gaza to the outside world that does not pass through Israel.

“The test of this agreement is not the photos and the press conferences and the interviews,” Fletcher said, referring to the ceasefire declaration signed by Trump and regional leaders on Monday. “The test is that we have children fed, that we have anaesthetics in the hospitals for people getting treatment, that we have tents over people’s heads.”

Israel currently allows humanitarian aid into Gaza through other checkpoints under its control, but aid agencies say bureaucracy and stringent inspections have slowed the delivery of life-saving supplies.