Israel cuts Gaza aid over slow return of hostage bodies

GENEVA: Israel will allow only half the agreed number of aid trucks into Gaza from Wednesday (Oct 15), citing Hamas’ slow release of hostage bodies, a move the United Nations confirmed and said could worsen the enclave’s deepening humanitarian crisis.
The Israeli military body COGAT, which oversees aid flows, informed the UN that deliveries would be reduced from 600 to 300 trucks a day and that no fuel or gas would be permitted except for essential humanitarian infrastructure.
“Hamas violated the agreement regarding the release of the bodies of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip. As a result, the political leadership has decided to impose sanctions related to the humanitarian agreement,” said a note from COGAT seen by Reuters.
Hamas has handed over four coffins of dead hostages, with 23 others presumed dead and one unaccounted for. The group told mediators it would begin transferring four more bodies to Israel later Tuesday.
AID FLOW SLOWS
UN spokesperson Olga Cherevko said the organisation had received formal notice of Israel’s decision and urged both sides to uphold the ceasefire.
Israel had earlier pledged to allow 600 trucks a day during the ceasefire, and 817 trucks entered Gaza on Sunday, according to UN data. But border crossings remained closed on Tuesday, with aid agencies reporting worsening conditions.
“Crossings are not open today for the entry of supplies from the Israeli side, but we are collecting supplies from within Gaza,” deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said.
Israel has also delayed reopening the southern Rafah crossing to Egypt, with UNICEF warning that the closure prolongs suffering for displaced people in Gaza’s south.
HUMANITARIAN STRAINS
US President Donald Trump declared an end to the Israel-Hamas conflict on Monday as the last living hostages were freed, raising expectations that aid would surge. But aid workers say deliveries remain far below what is needed to prevent famine.
The UN World Food Programme said 137 trucks had entered since the weekend, but large crowds were swarming the limited convoys. UNICEF said it had delivered dozens of trucks carrying tents, tarps, winter clothes and hygiene kits.
US-BACKED GROUP HALTS WORK
The US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) said it had paused its operations, dismantling one of its four distribution sites after last delivering aid on Friday.
The foundation said it remained committed to resuming operations and still had funding through November, though it would make “tactical adjustments” in response to Israeli restrictions.
UN officials have accused the GHF of “militarizing aid” and questioned its neutrality, saying its model forced population displacement and put civilians at risk.
Aid groups including Oxfam, CARE and the Norwegian Refugee Council continue to face registration barriers preventing their supplies from entering Gaza.
“The needs of a population that has experienced famine for months are not going to be met with a few trucks,” Oxfam adviser Bushra Khalidi said.