Israel cuts Gaza aid over slow return of hostage bodies

GENEVA: Israel will allow only half the agreed number of aid trucks into Gaza from Wednesday (Oct 15), citing Hamas’ slow release of hostage bodies, a move the United Nations confirmed and said could worsen the enclave’s deepening humanitarian crisis.

The Israeli military body COGAT, which oversees aid flows, informed the UN that deliveries would be reduced from 600 to 300 trucks a day and that no fuel or gas would be permitted except for essential humanitarian infrastructure.

“Hamas violated the agreement regarding the release of the bodies of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip. As a result, the political leadership has decided to impose sanctions related to the humanitarian agreement,” said a note from COGAT seen by Reuters.

Hamas has handed over four coffins of dead hostages, with 23 others presumed dead and one unaccounted for. The group told mediators it would begin transferring four more bodies to Israel later Tuesday.

AID FLOW SLOWS

UN spokesperson Olga Cherevko said the organisation had received formal notice of Israel’s decision and urged both sides to uphold the ceasefire.

Israel had earlier pledged to allow 600 trucks a day during the ceasefire, and 817 trucks entered Gaza on Sunday, according to UN data. But border crossings remained closed on Tuesday, with aid agencies reporting worsening conditions.

“Crossings are not open today for the entry of supplies from the Israeli side, but we are collecting supplies from within Gaza,” deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

Israel has also delayed reopening the southern Rafah crossing to Egypt, with UNICEF warning that the closure prolongs suffering for displaced people in Gaza’s south.