Hamas fighters tighten grip in Gaza, clouding future of ceasefire

CAIRO: Hamas fighters tightened their grip in Gaza on Tuesday (Oct 14) after carrying out public executions, defying Israel's assertion that war cannot end under United States President Donald Trump's plan until the militants are disarmed.

In a stark assertion of the group's return, fighters executed men they accused of collaborating with Israeli forces.

In one video circulated late on Monday, Hamas fighters dragged seven men into a circle of people in Gaza City, forced them to their knees and shot them from behind. A Hamas source confirmed the authenticity of the video.

Gaza residents said fighters were increasingly visible on Tuesday, deploying along routes needed for aid deliveries. Palestinian security sources say dozens of people have been killed in clashes between Hamas fighters and rivals in recent days.

Although Israeli troops have withdrawn from urban areas in Gaza under the ceasefire that began last week, drone fire killed five people as they went to check on houses in a suburb east of Gaza City, and an air strike killed one person and injured another near Khan Younis, Gaza health authorities said.

Hamas accused Israel of violating the ceasefire. The Israeli military said it had fired on people who crossed truce lines and approached its forces after ignoring calls to turn back.