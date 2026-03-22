UN rights chief says anti-racism progress hitting juncture

GENEVA: Progress in combating racism is hitting a point at which it may be reversed, the UN rights chief warned Saturday (Mar 21), saying hate speech was spreading unchecked.

Hatemongers have notched successes in sowing distrust among societies, Volker Turk said on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

From the adoption of global frameworks to combat racism, to national anti-discrimination laws, and the acknowledgement of historical injustices, "we have made progress on the long road towards a more just society", Turk said in a statement.

"But we are approaching a checkpoint - a moment when this progress is being questioned, delayed, and even reversed.

"This checkpoint was set up by those who thrive on division and polarisation. It is reinforced by discriminatory structures and sustained by the corrosive logic of dehumanisation.

"Because while we may no longer segregate people on buses, too often, we still do so in our thinking and our ways of life."