UN Security Council votes to reimpose Iran nuclear sanctions

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council voted on Friday (Sep 19) to reimpose wide economic sanctions on Iran over its resurgent nuclear programme, after pressure from European powers, drawing an angry response from Tehran.

Britain, France and Germany are signatories to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which was intended to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons. The three governments say Iran has broken its commitments under the deal.

“We urge Iran to act now,” said Britain’s UN ambassador Barbara Woodward, as she voted against a resolution that would have extended the suspension of sanctions. She said the door remained open to diplomacy at next week’s UN General Assembly in New York.

Iran’s UN envoy, Amir Saeid Iravani, condemned the move as the “politics of coercion”. “Today’s action is hasty, unnecessary and unlawful. Iran recognises no obligation to implement it,” he told the Council.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier on Friday that he had proposed a “fair and balanced” plan to European powers to avert the return of sanctions.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in an Israeli television interview before the vote that he expected sanctions to be restored by the end of the month. France’s UN ambassador said a negotiated outcome was still possible.

In a letter to the UN in mid August, the European three said Iran had breached several JCPOA commitments, including building a uranium stock more than forty times above the deal’s limit. They said a flurry of talks with Tehran had produced no progress.