US again vetoes UN Security Council Gaza ceasefire call

UNITED NATIONS: The United States on Thursday (Sep 18) again wielded its veto and thwarted a UN Security Council call for a ceasefire in Gaza, shielding its ally Israel from meaningful diplomatic pressure.

The 14 other members of the Council backed the resolution, initiated in August in response to the UN's official declaration of famine.

The vote came as Israeli tanks and jets pounded Gaza City, the target of a major new ground offensive, forcing Palestinians to flee south.

The resolution text seen by AFP had demanded "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties" as well as the immediate and unconditional release of hostages.

The US has repeatedly rejected that approach multiple times, most recently in June when it used its veto to back Israel.

This was the sixth time the US had cast a veto in the Security Council over the nearly two-year war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas.

"Let this resolution send a clear message, a message that the Security Council is not turning its back on starving civilians, on the hostages and the demand for a ceasefire," Denmark's UN ambassador Christina Lassen said ahead of the vote.

"A generation risks being lost not only to war - but to hunger and despair. Meanwhile, Israel has expanded its military operation in Gaza City, further deepening the suffering of civilians as a result.

"It is this catastrophic situation, this humanitarian and human failure that has compelled us to act today."

Pakistan's ambassador Asim Ahmad called the veto a "dark moment in this chamber".

"The world is watching. The cries of children should pierce our hearts," he said.