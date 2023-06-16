World’s refugees number hit another record high, with most hosted in middle- and low-income nations: UNHCR

The number of forcibly displaced people worldwide has risen to another fresh high as conflicts, including those in Ukraine and Sudan, continue to inflict suffering on communities.

A report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) showed that there were 108.4 million displaced individuals at the end of last year, up 19 million from 2021.

This means more than 1 in every 74 people in the world has been forced to flee from home, according to the Global Trends report released this month.

The figure represents the largest annual jump on record at 21 per cent. Numbers have been rising for 11 years straight.

Children make up 40 per cent of total displaced individuals.