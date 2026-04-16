UN warns of ‘immediate shocks’ to Asia-Pacific as Middle East conflict pushes up living costs

SHOCKWAVES ACROSS REGION

The report – which covered 36 countries – highlighted the region’s heavy reliance on imported energy and critical supply chains, which is amplifying pressure on households, small businesses and government budgets.

More than 80 per cent of crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) passing through the Strait of Hormuz is bound for Asia.

With the critical shipping route at a near-standstill, supply concerns are driving up energy prices, quickly feeding into higher transport, electricity, food and fertiliser costs.

“All (countries), to varying degrees, are showing shocks, with some adapting faster – that's when you see a lesser simulated loss on the economy,” said Wignaraja, who is also UNDP’s regional director for Asia and the Pacific.

An estimated 8.8 million people across the region are at risk of falling into poverty, according to the UNDP assessment.

The report noted that the crisis is particularly severe in Iran, where more than 5 million people could be pushed into poverty while human development progress could slow.

It also warned the military escalation could wipe up to US$299 billion off Asia-Pacific’s gross domestic product, particularly in countries slower to adapt to the shocks.