US, Europe grapple with providing accessibility to visitors with disabilities

Border restrictions may no longer be a hindrance for travellers post-pandemic, but other challenges still plague people with disabilities.

As the peak travel season ramps up and holiday-makers in the United States and Europe jet off on vacation, people with access needs are limited in where they can go.

Americans with mobility disabilities spend US$58.2 billion a year on travel. However, 96 per cent said they faced problems with accommodation, while 86 per cent experienced issues with flights, according to a survey of more than 2,000 people conducted by research firm MMGY Travel Intelligence.

Without accessible flights and airports, many people with access needs are grounded.

Data from the US Department of Transport showed that as the number of passengers has risen, there has been a higher proportion of complaints from flyers with disabilities.