Trump administration says man deported to El Salvador 'in error'

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration erroneously deported a man it alleges is a gang member in Maryland back to El Salvador as part of its Mar 15 deportation flights despite a judge's ruling prohibiting his removal, according to a court filing on Monday (Mar 31).

Lawyers for the man, Kilmer Abrego-Garcia, in a separate filing said he is not a member of the MS-13 gang and demanded his immediate return to the United States.

In Monday's filing, a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement official said Abrego-Garcia was on a third flight deporting people under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act "in error" despite a 2019 judgment granting him protection.

"Through administrative error, Abrego-Garcia was removed from the United States to El Salvador. This was an oversight, and the removal was carried out in good faith based on the existence of a final order of removal and Abrego-Garcia’s purported membership in MS-13," the filing said.