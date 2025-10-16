US agency blames faulty engineering for Titanic sub disaster

WASHINGTON: Flawed engineering and inadequate testing contributed to the catastrophic implosion of a private submersible during a 2023 expedition to the Titanic wreckage, the US National Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday (Oct 15).

Its report comes after a US Coast Guard investigation in August outlined a litany of issues with operator OceanGate's conduct, as well as design flaws in its Titan submersible, that led to a "preventable tragedy" in which all five passengers were killed.

"We found that OceanGate's engineering process for the Titan was inadequate and resulted in the construction of a carbon fiber composite pressure vessel that contained multiple anomalies and failed to meet necessary strength and durability requirements," NTSB's report said.

"Because OceanGate did not adequately test the Titan, the company was unaware of the pressure vessel's actual strength and durability, which was likely much lower than their target.

"Additionally, OceanGate's analysis of Titan pressure vessel real-time monitoring data was flawed, so the company was unaware that the Titan was damaged and needed to be immediately removed from service" after a previous dive, it added.

OceanGate chief executive Stockton Rush was joined on the doomed expedition by British explorer Hamish Harding, French deep-sea explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani-British tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman.

Seats on the submersible cost US$250,000 per person.