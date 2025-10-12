Trump's India envoy Gor 'optimistic' after meeting PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Newly confirmed US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor used his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk trade, defence and critical minerals, as the nations seek to mend soured ties.

Relations between the world's two largest democracies have plummeted in recent months over tariffs, ongoing negotiations for a trade deal and policy changes like an annual US$100,000 fee for H-1B skilled worker visas.

President Donald Trump has raised pressure on India, which for decades had been courted by US policymakers of both parties as a counterweight to China.

Trump imposed among the heftiest tariffs in the world on India, punishing it for purchasing Russian oil, which Washington says helps finance Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Ahead of his confirmation by the Senate last week, Trump acolyte Gor had voiced hope for keeping New Delhi in the US good graces.

"We just finished an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi where we discussed bilateral issues including defence, trade, and technology," Gor said in a statement released by the US Embassy in New Delhi late Saturday (Oct 11).

"We also discussed the importance of critical minerals to both of our nations."

Gor said the United States values its relationship with India.

"I am optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations."