US authorities hunt stolen England World Cup gear

KANSAS CITY: The mayor of Kansas City Quinton Lucas, said officials at "local, state and federal levels" were investigating after World Cup equipment belonging to England was stolen ahead of the squad's arrival at their training base on Saturday (June 13).

Balls and boots are reportedly among items taken after vehicles transferring equipment to the team's Swope Soccer Village base were broken into, according to the BBC.

Lucas issued a statement on X with the title: "Statement on heist in transit of English national team equipment".

"Yesterday, officials in Kansas City learned that at some point between their over-the-road transport from Florida to their arrival at the training facility in Kansas City, goods belonging to the English national team were stolen from the team's transport vehicle," Lucas said in the statement.

"Public safety officials at the local, state and federal levels are working to trace where in the United States the items were seized and all individuals who may have been involved. Further information will be provided by authorities at a later time."

Thomas Tuchel's England had a training session at Swope Soccer Village for the first time at 5:00 pm (2200 GMT) on Saturday after transferring from their pre-tournament base in Florida.

They open their World Cup campaign against Croatia on Wednesday, before further games in Group L against Ghana and Panama.