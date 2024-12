US making fresh efforts for Gaza ceasefire, White House aide says

NEW YORK: US President Joe Biden is dispatching more senior aides to the Middle East in the next few weeks to clinch a Gaza ceasefire deal that has eluded his administration for over a year, a senior aide said on Tuesday (Dec 10).US Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer said there is increased energy towards such a deal after another one was reached between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah group."We believe that there is a momentum in that process; that momentum increased when we and our partners achieved a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon," Finer said in an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York."There's new energy in this," he said.He did not specify which officials were going to the region or what progress they have made towards a deal that has been elusive for months. Israel, the Gaza militant group Hamas and a range of third parties have been involved in negotiations.