Dozens killed in Gaza in Israel's air strikes as Qatar holds hope for ceasefire

CAIRO: Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 34 Palestinians on Saturday (Dec 7), health officials in the enclave said, as Qatar voiced hope of fresh momentum in efforts to reach a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.



The health officials said that an Israeli strike hit a house in Gaza City late on Saturday, killing four women. The Israeli military did not provide an immediate comment on Saturday's strikes across Gaza.



The death toll was revised upwards from 30 reported earlier in the day by the Palestinian health ministry, which also said dozens were wounded.



The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and militants in the daily death tallies, and Reuters could not independently verify the figures.



Israel accuses the militant group of using civilian population and property as shields. Hamas denies this.



Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Qatar was engaging with the incoming Trump administration on Gaza after sensing fresh momentum for ceasefire talks following the US election.