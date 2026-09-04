Trade tensions with US fuel Canadian patriotism as shoppers shun American goods
In the second of two reports from the US-Canada border, CNA looks at how the trade war is reshaping Canadian attitudes towards the US.
WINDSOR: Canada is ready to return to the negotiating table with the United States, with Prime Minister Mark Carney stressing on Thursday (Sep 4) that any new trade deal must provide stability, credibility and benefits for both countries.
He dismissed comments by US cabinet members who said he had walked away from a deal because of domestic political considerations.
Carney suggested there had been a recent softening in the US approach to a potential trade deal, which could pave the way for further talks.
Canada hit back last week by announcing retaliatory tariffs on about US$20 billion worth of annual US imports from Tuesday, matching US tariffs on Canadian products.
Meanwhile, the trade war between both sides is stoking Canadian patriotism and reshaping attitudes towards its closest neighbour.
PATRIOTISM SURGES AMID TRADE WAR
A war of words over trade is now taking its toll on Canadians and Americans alike.
“It's disappointing to see it,” said one Canadian. “Canada and the US are great friends and have been working together for such a long time.”
One American said: “There's not enough adjectives to describe the anger I feel towards our dear leader who has caused unnecessary pain in both of our countries.”
Canadians are pushing back with a new surge in patriotism.
“(US President) Donald Trump is unique in the sense that he has galvanised Canadian opinion, in a fierce sense of patriotism right across the country,” said former Canadian diplomat Colin Robertson, a fellow at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute.
“Canadians who have never been flag-wavers are now putting flags up the same way you saw the United States do after 9/11,” he added, referring to the September 11 terrorist attacks on the US.
SHOPPERS EMBRACE BUY CANADIAN
That defiance is also fuelling the “Buy Canadian” movement.
At La Stella supermarket in the Canadian city of Windsor, for instance, customers are becoming increasingly patriotic in their shopping habits, said employee Stacy Drouillard. There, maple leaves mark products made in Canada.
“We're trying to source as much local or Canadian as possible now,” she said. “(Some customers) question where their products come from and refuse to buy stuff that's from the US.”
With Canada's counter-tariffs due to take effect next week, relations could get even testier, observers said. The question now is whether the damage being done could outlast the trade dispute itself.
Canadian Chad Smith said he checks the label on every item he picks out, making sure none of the products are American.
“How can you not take it personally?” he said. “We've been their friends for so many years and for them to treat us like this is kind of like your brother disowning you more or less.”
The unease extends beyond the checkout line to crossing the border into the US.
Another Canadian shopper, Sarah Boca said: “I feel like with (Trump), it's not as friendly anymore. When I go over there, it even feels different.”