Trade tensions with US fuel Canadian patriotism as shoppers shun American goods

WINDSOR: Canada is ready to return to the negotiating table with the United States, with Prime Minister Mark Carney stressing on Thursday (Sep 4) that any new trade deal must provide stability, credibility and benefits for both countries.

He dismissed comments by US cabinet members who said he had walked away from a deal because of domestic political considerations.

Carney suggested there had been a recent softening in the US approach to a potential trade deal, which could pave the way for further talks.

Canada hit back last week by announcing retaliatory tariffs on about US$20 billion worth of annual US imports from Tuesday, matching US tariffs on Canadian products.

Meanwhile, the trade war between both sides is stoking Canadian patriotism and reshaping attitudes towards its closest neighbour.