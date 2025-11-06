US to cancel flights as longest government shutdown drags on

WASHINGTON: US officials said the scheduled capacity for flights was being cut by 10 per cent in 40 busy air traffic areas nationwide on Friday (Nov 7), as the longest government shutdown drags on.

Federal agencies have been grinding to a halt since Congress failed to approve funding past Sep 30, with some 1.4 million federal workers, from air traffic controllers to park wardens, still on enforced leave or working without pay.

"There is going to be a 10 per cent reduction in capacity at 40 of our locations," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told a White House news briefing on Wednesday, adding they would come into effect on Friday.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Bryan Bedford said the cuts would be at "40 high traffic environment markets".

According to a proposed list provided to CBS News, some of the nation's busiest airports in Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York City could be among those hit.

AFP contacted the Department of Transport and FAA seeking details about which airports would be affected.

The government shutdown became the longest in history on Wednesday, eclipsing the 35-day record set during President Donald Trump's first term.

Airport workers calling in sick rather than working without pay - which led to significant delays - was a major factor in Trump bringing an end to that 2019 shutdown.