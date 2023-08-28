US commerce secretary says crucial to have stable economic ties with China

BEIJING: US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo opened talks with Chinese government officials on Monday (Aug 28), saying it is "profoundly important" for the world's two largest economies to have a stable economic relationship.

Raimondo is looking to boost business ties as US firms have reported increasing challenges with operating in China, while China has sharply criticised US efforts to block its access to advanced semiconductors.

Raimondo said the entire world expects the United States and China will have a stable economic relationship. The two countries share more than US$700 billion in annual trade.

"We share US$700 billion dollars of trade and I concur with you that it is profoundly important that we have a stable economic relationship," she said, according to a readout from the US Commerce Department.

"It's a complicated relationship. "It's a challenging relationship. We will of course disagree on certain issues," Raimondo said. "I think we can make progress if we are direct, open and practical."