US-China talks resume as Trump hails 'total reset' in trade relations

CHINA "BETTER EQUIPPED"

China's vice premier went into the discussions buoyed by Friday's news that China's exports rose last month despite the trade war.



The unexpected development was attributed by experts to a re-routing of trade to Southeast Asia to mitigate US tariffs.



Among some of the more moderate Trump officials like Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, "there's a realisation that China is better equipped to deal with this trade war than the US", said Hufbauer.



The Geneva meeting comes after Trump unveiled a trade agreement with Britain, the first deal with any country since he unleashed his blitz of global tariffs.



The five-page, non-binding deal confirmed to nervous investors that the United States is willing to negotiate sector-specific relief from recent duties, but maintained a 10 per cent baseline levy on most British goods.



Following the US-UK trade announcement, analysts have voiced pessimism about the likelihood negotiations will lead to any significant changes in the US-China trade relationship.



"It's nice that they're talking. But my expectations for the actual outcomes of this first round of talks is pretty limited," Sheets from Citigroup said.



"I think it's quite possible they'll walk away from Geneva saying how constructive and productive the talks were, but not actually reducing tariffs at all," Hufbauer said.



In his Truth Social post, Trump said the talks had made "GREAT PROGRESS!!"



"We want to see, for the good of both China and the US, an opening up of China to American business," he added.