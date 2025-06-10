Trade talks with China going well, says US commerce secretary

LONDON: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Tuesday (Jun 10) trade talks with China were going well as the two sides met for a second day in London, seeking a breakthrough on export controls that have threatened a fresh rupture between the superpowers.

US and Chinese officials are trying to get back on track after Washington accused Beijing of blocking exports of rare earth minerals that are critical to its economy, straining ties after they struck a preliminary deal in Geneva last month to step back from a full-blown trade embargo.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Monday that the US was ready to agree to lift export controls on some semiconductors in return for China speeding up the delivery of rare earths and magnets.

"(Talks went on) all day yesterday, and I expect (them) all day today," Lutnick told reporters. "They're going well, and we're spending lots of time together."

Trump's shifting tariff policies have roiled global markets, sparked congestion and confusion in major ports, and cost companies tens of billions of dollars in lost sales and higher costs.

But markets have made up much of the losses they endured after Trump unveiled his sweeping "Liberation Day" tariffs in April, aided by the reset in Geneva between the world's two biggest economies.

The second round of US-China talks, which followed a rare phone call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, comes at a crucial time for both economies.

Customs data published on Monday showed that China's exports to the US plunged 34.5 per cent in May, the sharpest drop since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the impact on US inflation and its jobs market has so far been muted, tariffs have hammered US business and household confidence and the dollar remains under pressure.