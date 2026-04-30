Democrats confront Hegseth for the first time since start of Iran war
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was criticised over the US$25 billion war with Iran, but said the comments were "reckless, feckless and defeatist."
WASHINGTON: Sceptical Democrats confronted Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Wednesday (Apr 29) for the first time since the Trump administration went to war with Iran, touching off tense exchanges over a costly conflict with unclear objectives that has been waged without congressional approval.
The hearing before the House Armed Services Committee was focused on the administration's 2027 military budget proposal, which would boost defence spending to a historic US$1.5 trillion. Hegseth and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, stressed the need for more drones, missile defence systems and warships.
Democrats quickly pivoted to the ballooning costs of the war, the huge drawdown of critical US munitions and the bombing of a school that killed children. Some lawmakers also questioned Trump's dealings with allies and US President Donald Trump's shifting justification for the conflict.
The war has cost US$25 billion so far, the chief financial official for the Pentagon told lawmakers. Jules Hurst III, the acting undersecretary of war for finances, said most of that money was spent on munitions. The military has also spent money on running the operations and replacing equipment.
Hegseth dismissed criticism of the war as political and said lawmakers who have raised questions about it are one of the greatest challenges facing the US military.
“The biggest challenge, the biggest adversary we face at this point are the reckless, feckless and defeatist words of congressional Democrats and some Republicans,” Hegseth said.
HEGSETH QUESTIONED OVER WAR'S IMPACT
In one tense exchange, Hegseth told Democratic Rep. Adam Smith that Iran’s nuclear facilities were obliterated in a 2025 attack by the US, prompting Smith to question the Trump administration’s reasoning for starting the Iran war less than a year later.
“We had to start this war, you just said 60 days ago, because the nuclear weapon was an imminent threat,” said Smith, the ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee. “Now you’re saying that it was completely obliterated?”
Hegseth responded by saying that Iran “had not given up their nuclear ambitions” and still had thousands of missiles.
Smith said the war “left us at exactly the same place we were before.”
Democrats accused Hegseth of mismanaging the war and lying to Americans about the reasons for the conflict and said rising gas prices are now threatening the pocketbooks of millions of people in the US.
“Secretary Hegseth, you have been lying to the American public about this war from day one and so has the president,” said Rep. John Garamendi of California, who called the war “a geopolitical calamity," a “strategic blunder" and a ”self-inflicted wound to America."
Hegseth blasted Garamandi's remarks.
“Who are you cheering for here?” he asked the lawmaker. ”Your hatred for President Trump blinds you” to the success of the war.
ANSWERS WANTED ON WAR'S JUSTIFICATIONS
While a fragile ceasefire is now in place, the US and Israel launched the war Feb 28 without congressional oversight. House and Senate Democrats have failed to pass multiple war power resolutions that would have required US President Donald Trump to halt the conflict until Congress authorises further action.
Republicans say they will keep faith in Trump’s wartime leadership, for now, citing Iran’s nuclear programme, the potential for talks to resume and the high stakes of withdrawal. Still, GOP lawmakers are eager for the conflict to end, and some are eyeing future votes that could become an important test for the president if the war drags on.
While Democrats pressed Hegseth and Caine over Iran, Republicans focused their questions on the Department of Defence's budget proposal, not the management of the war.
Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, chairman of the committee, opened the hearing by noting Trump's call to increase military spending. He pointed to recent increases in defence spending by China, Russia and Iran.
“We don’t have enough munitions, ships, aircraft or autonomous systems to ensure dominance against every adversary," Rogers said. “They are spending more of their GDP on defence than we are.”
Iran's closing of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping corridor for the world's oil, has sent fuel prices skyrocketing and posed problems for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. The US has responded with a Navy blockade of Iranian shipping and further built up its military forces in the region. Three American aircraft carriers are in the Middle East for the first time in more than 20 years.
The countries appear locked in a stalemate, with Trump unlikely to accept Tehran's latest offer to reopen the strait if the US ends the war, lifts its sea blockade and postpones nuclear talks.
Hegseth has avoided public questioning from lawmakers about the war, although he and Caine have held televised Pentagon briefings. Hegseth has mostly taken questions from conservative journalists, while citing Bible passages to castigate mainstream outlets.