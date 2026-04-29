Trump warns Iran better 'get smart soon' and accept nuclear deal

TEHRAN: United States President Donald Trump warned Tehran on Wednesday (Apr 29) that it should "get smart soon" and capitulate to Washington's demands for tight controls on its nuclear programme, as a US naval blockade turned the screws on Iran's economy.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth was due to testify before Congress later in the day, but US press reports suggested Trump has already decided to reject Iran's latest proposed deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The news sent oil prices higher once again. At around 1.35pm GMT (9.35pm, Singapore time), a barrel of Brent crude for June delivery was up 5.16 per cent at US$117, its highest level since the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran came into effect on Apr 8.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump intends to pursue the blockade of Iranian ports until Tehran is forced to dismantle its nuclear programme.

"Iran can't get their act together ... They better get smart soon," Trump posted on his social media platform, above a mocked-up picture of himself toting a rifle in front of explosions wrecking a desert fortress and the slogan: "No more Mr Nice Guy."