'Two kings': praise and a royal crush as Trump hosts Charles

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump has never made a secret of his love for royalty. But the US president revealed Tuesday (Apr 28) it runs in the family, his mother had a crush on King Charles III.

The surprising revelation was part of a torrent of flattery, pomp and circumstance unleashed by Trump as Charles and Queen Camilla visited the White House.

For the British side it will come as a relief that Trump's gushing praise for the royals effectively papered over major diplomatic tensions over the war in Iran.

But for 79-year-old Trump, accused by critics of wanting to be a king himself, it seemed very personal.

In a speech on the White House lawn, the Republican recalled how his Scottish-born mother Mary loved the late queen Elizabeth II and was "glued to the television" whenever she appeared.

"I also remember her saying, very clearly, 'Charles, look, young Charles. He's so cute,'" Trump said with a chuckle.

The 77-year-old king grimaced in mock embarrassment as Trump turned to look at him, then waved as if to say carry on, which Trump did.

"My mother, my mother, had a crush on Charles. Can you believe it? Amazing. How I wonder what she's thinking right now."

Trump then went on to hail Elizabeth, who died in 2022, as a "very, very special woman who is very greatly missed on both sides of that mighty Atlantic."