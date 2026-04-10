Trump and Starmer discuss need for 'practical plan' on Hormuz: UK

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Apr 9) agreed the "need for a practical plan" to get shipping moving again through the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Iran ceasefire, the UK leader's office said.



The two leaders "agreed that now there is a ceasefire in place and agreement to open the Strait, we are at the next stage of finding a resolution," the prime minister's office said.



"The leaders discussed the need for a practical plan to get shipping moving again as quickly as possible," and agreed to speak again, Downing Street said.



Starmer arrived in Qatar on Thursday on the latest leg of a trip to discuss the war and the ceasefire with Gulf leaders.



He said earlier that Israel's continued attacks on Lebanon were "wrong".



"Let's be really clear about it, they're wrong", Starmer told Britain's ITV News when asked about Israel's insistence that Lebanon was not part of the ceasefire.



"That shouldn't be happening, that should stop, that's my strong view," the prime minister added, calling this a "matter of principles", while acknowledging he did not have full details of the ceasefire deal.



Starmer also slammed Trump's rhetoric on Iran, saying that he would "never use" such a threat as "a whole civilisation will die tonight".