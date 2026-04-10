Trump and Starmer discuss need for 'practical plan' on Hormuz: UK
“We are at the next stage of finding a resolution,” the office of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, after he and US President Donald Trump agreed a practical plan was needed to get the Strait of Hormuz moving again.
LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Apr 9) agreed the "need for a practical plan" to get shipping moving again through the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Iran ceasefire, the UK leader's office said.
The two leaders "agreed that now there is a ceasefire in place and agreement to open the Strait, we are at the next stage of finding a resolution," the prime minister's office said.
"The leaders discussed the need for a practical plan to get shipping moving again as quickly as possible," and agreed to speak again, Downing Street said.
Starmer arrived in Qatar on Thursday on the latest leg of a trip to discuss the war and the ceasefire with Gulf leaders.
He said earlier that Israel's continued attacks on Lebanon were "wrong".
"Let's be really clear about it, they're wrong", Starmer told Britain's ITV News when asked about Israel's insistence that Lebanon was not part of the ceasefire.
"That shouldn't be happening, that should stop, that's my strong view," the prime minister added, calling this a "matter of principles", while acknowledging he did not have full details of the ceasefire deal.
Starmer also slammed Trump's rhetoric on Iran, saying that he would "never use" such a threat as "a whole civilisation will die tonight".
Starmer spoke while in Bahrain, having already met the leaders of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.
He rejected a suggestion from Iran that it could charge for letting ships use the vital Gulf waterway, telling ITV: "Our position is 'open' means open for safe navigation."
"That means toll-free navigation and vessels can get through," he added.
Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains at a virtual standstill despite the announcement of the ceasefire.
Starmer told journalists the mood among Gulf states was that the ceasefire is "fragile, that there's work to do in relation to it".
The Gulf leaders see Britain as a "friend", Starmer said, describing the aim of his trip as "to make sure the ceasefire is a permanent ceasefire and that the Strait of Hormuz is open".
In Bahrain, Starmer met King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and its Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who is also prime minister.
Earlier Thursday he met Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the UAE where the official news agency said they discussed the "serious implications" of developments in the Middle East.
On Wednesday he met Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.
In Saudi Arabia, Starmer "set out how efforts must now be focused on upholding" the ceasefire "and turning it into a lasting peace," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.
His visit followed a virtual meeting Tuesday of military planners from over 30 countries hosted by Britain on potential efforts to protect shipping in the Hormuz strait.