'No strings attached': UAE minister calls for Strait of Hormuz to be opened unconditionally

The UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology on Thursday (Apr 9) called for the Strait of Hormuz to be opened unconditionally, adding that access to the vital waterway was currently being “restricted, conditioned and controlled”.

“Iran has made clear - through both its statements and actions - that passage is subject to permission, conditions and political leverage. That is not freedom of navigation. That is coercion,” Dr Sultan Al Jaber said in a LinkedIn post.

Iran, the US and Israel reached a tentative, two-week ceasefire on Wednesday in the war that tore across the Middle East and disrupted the global energy market. The deal involves the US suspending attacks on Iran, with Tehran in turn temporarily reopening the strait.

However, an Iranian official said on Wednesday that the waterway - through which around a fifth of the world’s oil and gas flowed before the US-Israeli war on Iran began nearly six weeks ago - could be reopened by Friday in a limited fashion under Iranian control.

Tehran had also indicated earlier this week that, under a permanent peace deal, it would seek to charge a fee for transiting ships.