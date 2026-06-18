Hegseth tells NATO US will review force presence in Europe

BRUSSELS: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told NATO Thursday (Jun 18) the Pentagon will review its force presence in Europe within the next six months, as Washington pressures allies to step up their defences amid anger over their response to the Iran war.
"This will be a real review. It will be designed to ensure that NATO is moving fast and irreversibly toward Europe leading, stepping up to take primary responsibility for the defence of Europe," Hegseth told a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.
"It's a review that some countries will fail, and others will pass with flying colours."
The Pentagon chief said the move was also aimed at ensuring US "access, basing and overflight are clearly delineated and assured" after some European countries imposed restrictions on US forces during the Iran war.
"It was shameful. These allies, they put America's sons and daughters, our sons and daughters, at risk," he said. "There's no excuse for that."
The US is piling on the pressure ahead of a NATO summit next month as it seeks to make sure that allies make good on a pledge made last year to massively ramp up defence spending.
Hegseth said going forward Washington paying its dues to cover NATO organisational running costs - roughly some US$790 million in 2026 - would be "contingent" on allies reaching spending targets.
"Where other allies do not spend with urgency, our dues contributions will go down," he said.
The broadside from the US defence chief - who had initially signalled a conciliatory tone - will send a jolt through NATO allies concerned over US commitment to defending Europe.
US President Donald Trump had lashed out against European allies over their response to his war in Iran.
But there was hope the US peace deal with Tehran could help NATO put the bad blood behind it by the time alliance leaders meet in Turkey.
"Too many allied capitals seem to still miss something in translation," Hegseth said.
Trump "gave our allies a test to support America when we asked for their help, and too many failed it", he added.
Despite the tough language, Hegseth did acknowledge strides by many members of NATO to ramp up their defences and said progress was being made.
"Some of our allies have gotten the message and stepped up. You know who you are, and we very much appreciate it," he said.
NATO will look to showcase increased expenditure by Europe to prove to Trump it is progressing on a pledge last year to reach 5 per cent of GDP on defence-related spending.
"MAX OUT"
"Europe and Canada spending in 2025 more than US$90 billion extra compared to 2024, which is almost a 20 per cent increase in defence spending," NATO boss Mark Rutte said.
Washington has been clear with Europe that it wants NATO allies on the continent to take over primary responsibility for their own conventional defence as US focus shifts towards China.
As part of that process, the Pentagon has already told allies it is reducing the number of assets worldwide that it makes available for NATO operations.
The US move has sparked fear it could leave Europe vulnerable in the face of an aggressive Russia as allies still rely on Washington for some key weaponry.
Rutte said that while the US reductions were "immediate", it didn't mean that Washington wouldn't be there if NATO faced an attack.
"Then all allies, including the US, will max out what they can do to make sure we can fight the war," he said.
"NEED MORE TIME"
US and German media reported that the cuts include a third of the 150 US F-16 and F-15 jets designated for NATO, plus refuelling and reconnaissance aircraft, bombers and drones.
The reports said a submarine that can launch cruise missiles is also being taken out, along with one of two aircraft carrier groups.
"By and large, we'll be able to compensate for many things. But we need a bit more time, and that is the clear message," German defence minister Boris Pistorius said.
"It is difficult and dangerous for the security of NATO territory in Europe if capabilities are withdrawn very quickly without it being clear when they can be offset."
While NATO focuses on its own security, allies will also hold talks on bolstering support for Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelensky will join a meeting of Kyiv's military backers - and Rutte said he expected new pledges of weaponry for Ukraine.