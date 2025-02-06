US birthright citizenship has roots in the historical case of a Chinatown cook

WASHINGTON: One of United States President Donald Trump’s most controversial executive orders since taking office is his attempt to ban birthright citizenship.

The legal principle, a cornerstone of US immigration law, provides that anyone born on US soil is considered a citizen.

It derives from the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment that was added to the Constitution in 1868.

It states: “All persons born or naturalised in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

The amendment has its roots in the Civil Rights Act, and is intended to ensure that millions of formerly enslaved people became Americans following the civil war.

The principle was upheld by the 1898 Supreme Court case United States vs Wong Kim Ark, which affirmed that children born in the US are citizens, regardless of their parents' immigration status.