US ends temporary legal status for Myanmar citizens

WASHINGTON: The United States is ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for citizens of Myanmar, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Monday (Nov 24), terminating a programme that had shielded nearly 4,000 people from deportation.

TPS for Myanmar had been due to expire on Tuesday.

In a notice published in the Federal Register, DHS said the homeland security secretary determined that Myanmar “no longer continues to meet the conditions” for the designation after reviewing country conditions and consulting US agencies. The termination will take effect in 60 days.