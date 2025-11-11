Trump administration faces mounting backlash over expanding immigration crackdown

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown in the United States shows no signs of slowing, even amid pushback by the public and the courts.

Recent weeks have seen armed federal agents deployed in several Democratic-led cities, as part of US President Donald Trump’s vow to remove undocumented migrants.

Critics say the deployments are an illegal show of force, prompting lawsuits across the country.

FEAR ON THE STREETS

Last month, federal agents in military gear descended on a quiet, tree-lined neighbourhood in Chicago.

Two days earlier, locals elsewhere in the city were met with tear gas as they tried to prevent the arrest of a construction worker.

The incidents came soon after Trump warned on his social media platform, Truth Social, that Chicago was “about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR” – a reference to his rebranding of the Department of Defense.

Amid rising unrest over his immigration policies, Trump also ordered National Guard troops to Los Angeles and Portland, saying they were needed to protect federal agents and property.