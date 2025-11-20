Tariff truce, openness pledges: Firms in China welcome recent positive signals but want to see more

SHANGHAI: To doTERRA’s China president Owen Messick, the Trump-Xi summit in late October was nothing short of “a very big breakthrough” - a signal of much-needed stability after tariff shocks sent costs soaring and left the American essential oil maker struggling to keep products in stock.

Despite a bruising year of volatility, the firm is accelerating localisation, expanding its Shanghai research and development centre and looking to source more ingredients domestically.

“Every business wants the same thing. They want stability. They want to be able to plan for the future,” Messick told CNA.

A tariff truce, Beijing’s fresh development blueprint and renewed openness messaging have given foreign companies a sharper sense of policy direction - a cautious optimism that executives repeatedly voiced to CNA across exhibition halls and corporate offices in Shanghai.

Yet many have also described how realities on the ground have not fully caught up with the rhetoric, with regulatory hurdles, uneven implementation and uncertainty over how durable the current calm will be all weighing on everyday business.