US envoy to Israel’s rare Egypt trip postponed: US official

JERUSALEM: A planned visit to Egypt by Washington's top envoy to Israel, Mike Huckabee, has been postponed, a US official said on Sunday (Sep 28).

Earlier, a US embassy spokesperson had confirmed Huckabee would travel to Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials, in what media reports described as a rare trip by a sitting US envoy.

"The trip has been postponed," the US official said, without giving further details.

Media reports said the talks were expected to focus on the Gaza war, which has strained relations between Israel and Cairo.