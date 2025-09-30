US expands export blacklist in crackdown on Chinese workarounds

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday (Sep 29) issued a new rule that automatically extends export restrictions to subsidiaries of companies already on its trade blacklist, in a move aimed at curbing Chinese efforts to bypass sanctions.

The Commerce Department said subsidiaries that are at least 50 per cent owned by entities on the so-called Entity List will now also be subject to licensing requirements, with most applications expected to be denied.

Officials said the change "closes a significant loophole" that allowed blacklisted firms to route transactions through affiliates.

CHINA SLAMS MOVE

China’s Commerce Ministry condemned the action as "extremely egregious," saying it infringes on the rights of affected companies and "gravely undermines the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains."

The announcement comes as Washington and Beijing are engaged in sensitive trade talks. It contrasts with the recent easing of curbs on advanced AI chips like Nvidia’s H20 model.

Analysts said the new rule could disrupt supply chains and complicate compliance for companies trying to assess whether customers or suppliers fall under U.S. restrictions. Certain transactions will be permitted for 60 days.