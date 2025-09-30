US expands export blacklist in crackdown on Chinese workarounds

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday (Sep 29) issued a new rule that automatically extends export restrictions to subsidiaries of companies already on its trade blacklist, in a move aimed at curbing Chinese efforts to bypass sanctions.
The Commerce Department said subsidiaries that are at least 50 per cent owned by entities on the so-called Entity List will now also be subject to licensing requirements, with most applications expected to be denied.
Officials said the change "closes a significant loophole" that allowed blacklisted firms to route transactions through affiliates.
CHINA SLAMS MOVE
China’s Commerce Ministry condemned the action as "extremely egregious," saying it infringes on the rights of affected companies and "gravely undermines the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains."
The announcement comes as Washington and Beijing are engaged in sensitive trade talks. It contrasts with the recent easing of curbs on advanced AI chips like Nvidia’s H20 model.
Analysts said the new rule could disrupt supply chains and complicate compliance for companies trying to assess whether customers or suppliers fall under U.S. restrictions. Certain transactions will be permitted for 60 days.
WIDE IMPACT EXPECTED
The new rule mirrors the "50 per cent rule" used by the U.S. Treasury Department for financial sanctions. It is expected to affect multiple sectors, including aircraft, semiconductors and medical equipment.
Chinese tech giant Huawei, video surveillance firm Hikvision and drone maker DJI are among those likely to face tighter constraints. Many of their subsidiaries are already blacklisted, but not all.
An analysis by U.S. data firm Kharon said the rule could bring thousands of hidden subsidiaries in nearly 100 countries into "export-control crosshairs," including entities in Europe, Singapore, Japan, Canada and Australia.
GROWING LIST
The Entity List identifies companies deemed a risk to U.S. national security or foreign policy. There are now about 1,100 Chinese companies on the list, out of 3,400 globally, according to the Center for a New American Security.
Critics noted the move is not a "silver bullet," as companies may restructure to avoid restrictions.
"The game of whack-a-mole will continue," said Dan Fisher-Owens, a California-based trade lawyer.