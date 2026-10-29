US Fed expected to hold rates steady ahead of key midterm elections

"DON'T UNDERSTAND THE LOGIC"

For Edelberg, however, a decision to hold after raising rates in September would potentially be contradictory, given the labour market - the Fed's other mandate - has been largely stable.



"In terms of the economics of it, I don't totally understand the logic," she said.



"If there was a reason to raise interest rates at the last meeting, I think that there's just as compelling of an economic reason to raise interest rates at this meeting."



The Fed has a dual mandate to maintain maximum employment while keeping inflation to its long-term target.



It achieves this goal largely using one tool: the economy's key interest rate. Raising rates tends to cool inflation but can also dampen economic activity; lowering them can spur economic activity but also fuel inflation.



The US unemployment rate has been largely stable around 4.2 per cent over the last year, with job growth mostly in positive territory - albeit driven by a few sectors.



Loretta Mester, former head of the Cleveland Fed, agreed that current economic conditions gave policymakers an opportunity to press ahead with rate hikes now.



"Take advantage of the situation you're in today, which is pretty clear evidence of stability in the labor market, and clear evidence that inflation is still too high," she said.



"Move, given that you know you want to be moving more, take the advantage of this meeting."



Mester, who took part in FOMC meetings during her tenure at the Fed, insisted that the committee did not "take into account any kind of political issues" when it debated monetary policy.