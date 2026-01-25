US federal agents shoot and kill another person in Minneapolis

Police chief Brian O'Hara said an "incredibly volatile scene" had erupted after the shooting and urged residents to avoid the area.



Officers who declared the protest an unlawful assembly deployed clouds of tear gas as the crowd grew and used dumpsters to make blockades on the road in the busy south Minneapolis neighborhood known for its restaurants.



The Department of Homeland Security wrote on X that "an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun" and that its officers tried to disarm the man who they say "violently resisted."



"Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene," DHS said.



O'Hara said police believed the victim was a "lawful gun owner with a permit to carry."



Minnesota allows the open carrying of firearms with a permit.