US Fed cuts rates by quarter point, signals more reductions ahead

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday (Sep 17) and indicated it will steadily lower borrowing costs for the rest of this year, as policymakers responded to signs of weakness in the job market in a move that won broad internal support, including from most of President Donald Trump's central bank appointees.

Only Stephen Miran, who was sworn in as a Fed governor on Tuesday and is on leave as the head of the White House's Council of Economic Advisers, dissented in favour of a half-percentage-point reduction in borrowing costs.

The rate cut, along with projections showing that two more quarter-percentage-point reductions are anticipated at the remaining two policy meetings this year, indicates Fed officials have begun to downplay the risk that the administration's trade policies will stoke persistent inflation, and are now more concerned about weakening growth and the likelihood of rising unemployment.

The cut, the first move by the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee since December, lowered the policy rate to the 4 per cent to 4.25 per cent range.

"In the near term, risks to inflation are tilted to the upside and risks to employment to the downside, a challenging situation" for monetary policymakers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a press conference after the two-day meeting.

"It's really the risks that we're seeing to the labour market that were the focus of today's decision."