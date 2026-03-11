Trump-Infantino 'bromance' tested by Middle East war

PARIS: The US-Israeli war on Iran represents a serious challenge to FIFA chief Gianni Infantino's relationship with President Donald Trump, less than three months before the World Cup, even if shared economic interests mean the alliance is likely to survive, analysts say.

Infantino and Trump have made their friendship highly public since they were both first elected in 2016.

Trump's return to the White House in January 2025 strengthened that relationship with the World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico looming on the horizon.

Infantino was invited to Trump's inauguration ceremony and has been a regular White House visitor, cultivating his "bromance" with the Republican, even joining official visits to Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

When it became clear that Trump would not win the Nobel Peace Prize, FIFA created its own Peace Prize, which Infantino presented to the President at the World Cup draw in Washington in December.

"What matters to Infantino is his own geopolitics, guided by economic benefit. Anything that runs counter to human rights or respect for international law in no way violates his strategy," said Raphael Le Magoariec, a French political scientist who specialises in sport in the Gulf.

"The problem is that the whole narrative developed in his relationship with Trump, to flatter his ego, completely contradicts the current dynamic."

A figure close to football's governing bodies, who spoke on condition they were not identified, described Infantino's pragmatism as "beyond ridiculous".

"But I think it's quite rational, because he wants his World Cup to go well. And he believes he needs Trump for that."