US forces working with Israel on Gaza aid, Israeli official says

JERUSALEM: US forces are taking part in overseeing and coordinating aid transfers into the Gaza Strip together with Israel as part of US President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan, an Israeli security official said on Saturday (Nov 8).

The Washington Post reported on Friday that the US-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) will replace Israel in overseeing aid into Gaza. It cited a US official and people familiar with the matter as saying Israel was part of the process but that CMCC would decide what aid enters Gaza and how.

The Israeli security official said that Israeli security services remain part of policy, supervision and monitoring with decisions made jointly, and that the integration of the CMCC was already underway.

A spokesperson for the US embassy in Jerusalem told Reuters that the US was "working hard, in tandem with Israel and regional partners, on the next phases of implementing" the president's "historic peace plan". That includes coordinating the immediate distribution of humanitarian assistance and working through details.

The US is pleased by the "growing contributions of other donors and participating countries" in the CMCC to support humanitarian aid to Gaza, the spokesperson said.