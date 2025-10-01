US government barrels toward shutdown with no funding deal in sight

WASHINGTON: The United States was headed towards its 15th government shutdown since 1981 on Tuesday (Sep 30), with Republicans and Democrats unable to reach a funding deal and little sign of active negotiations ahead of a midnight deadline.

The Republican-controlled Senate was expected to vote again on a temporary spending bill that had already failed once, with no indication that a second attempt would succeed before the 0400 GMT Wednesday cut-off.

Democrats want to amend the bill to extend health benefits for millions of Americans due to expire at the end of the year, while Republicans insist the issue should be tackled separately.

"We'll have plenty of time for all the policy debates," Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson told CNBC. "But you have to keep the government open to do it."

SHUTDOWN COULD IMPACT FLIGHTS, JOB DATA

Federal agencies released plans that would close research offices, customer service operations and other non-essential functions, sending thousands of workers home if funding lapses.

Airlines warned that a shutdown could slow flights, while the Labor Department said it would not publish its monthly unemployment report, a key economic indicator. The Small Business Administration said it would stop issuing loans, while the Environmental Protection Agency said it would suspend some pollution clean-up work.