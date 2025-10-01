US government barrels toward shutdown with no funding deal in sight

WASHINGTON: The United States was headed towards its 15th government shutdown since 1981 on Tuesday (Sep 30), with Republicans and Democrats unable to reach a funding deal and little sign of active negotiations ahead of a midnight deadline.
The Republican-controlled Senate was expected to vote again on a temporary spending bill that had already failed once, with no indication that a second attempt would succeed before the 0400 GMT Wednesday cut-off.
Democrats want to amend the bill to extend health benefits for millions of Americans due to expire at the end of the year, while Republicans insist the issue should be tackled separately.
"We'll have plenty of time for all the policy debates," Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson told CNBC. "But you have to keep the government open to do it."
SHUTDOWN COULD IMPACT FLIGHTS, JOB DATA
Federal agencies released plans that would close research offices, customer service operations and other non-essential functions, sending thousands of workers home if funding lapses.
Airlines warned that a shutdown could slow flights, while the Labor Department said it would not publish its monthly unemployment report, a key economic indicator. The Small Business Administration said it would stop issuing loans, while the Environmental Protection Agency said it would suspend some pollution clean-up work.
TRUMP ESCALATES TENSIONS
Democrats have tried to split President Donald Trump from his Republican allies, saying he expressed interest in extending a health tax break during a White House meeting on Monday.
But Trump later posted a deepfake video on social media showing manipulated images of Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, with racist edits added to Jeffries’ face.
Jeffries fired back outside the Capitol: "The next time you have something to say about me, don't cop out through a racist and fake AI video. When I'm back in the Oval Office, say it to my face."
ADMINISTRATION THREATENS LAYOFFS
Trump has threatened to use a shutdown to accelerate his purge of the federal workforce. In the spring, he ordered agencies to prepare plans to fire "nonessential" staff who would normally be furloughed during a closure.
“We may do a lot, and that’s only because of the Democrats," Trump told reporters on Tuesday morning.
The president has also refused to release billions of dollars already approved by Congress, leading some Democrats to question why they should back new spending measures.
HEALTHCARE PUSH DIVIDES DEMOCRATS
At stake is US$1.7 trillion that funds federal agencies, around a quarter of the government’s US$7 trillion budget, with most of the remainder going to health, retirement programs and interest on the US$37.5 trillion debt.
Democrats have sought to tie the temporary spending bill to an extension of health subsidies and to ensure Trump cannot roll them back if enacted.
Locked out of power in Washington, Democrats are under pressure from supporters to secure a rare policy win ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. But some are wary of risking the political and economic fallout of a shutdown.
“It’s not about politics or who gets blamed for it. It’s about the damage to millions of Americans,” Democratic Senator John Fetterman said.