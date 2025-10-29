US House Speaker Johnson sees no path forward for third Trump term

WASHINGTON: US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Tuesday (Oct 28) he had discussed the limits of the US Constitution with President Donald Trump, and that there was not enough time to amend the founding document to allow the Republican a third White House term.

Trump, 79, on Monday declined to definitively say he would not seek a third term, keeping alive speculation about how he might seek to extend his time in office.

"It's been a great run. But I think the president knows, and he and I have talked about, the constrictions of the Constitution," Johnson told reporters on Capitol Hill, adding that he had most recently talked to Trump an hour ago during the president's Asia trip.

"I don't see a way to amend the (US) Constitution because it takes about 10 years to do that, as you all know, to allow all the states to ratify ... what two-thirds of the House and three-fourths of the states would approve," he said.

"I don't see the path for that."

Trump's allies, including Steve Bannon, have cited plans to test the two-term limit laid out in the US Constitution's 22nd Amendment. Trump has publicly talked about it at rallies and sells “Trump 2028” hats, referring to the next presidential election that year.