Trump says Iran's key nuclear sites 'obliterated' by US airstrikes

Condemning the US attacks as "lawless and criminal", Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country has a right to defend its sovereignty.

"The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences," he posted on X.

"Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people."

Not long after, sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and explosions were heard from Jerusalem as Iranian state TV announced a fresh salvo of missiles launched.

Tehran said Sunday there were "no signs of contamination" after the US attacks and Saudi regulators said "no radioactive effects were detected" in the Gulf region.

Iranian media confirmed that part of the Fordow plant as well as the Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites were attacked.

SUPRISE ATTACK

Trump had said on Thursday that he would decide "within two weeks" whether to join Israel's campaign, in a move that many saw as a window of diplomatic opportunity.

But the Republican's decision to strike Iran came far sooner.

Flanked by Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump said that future attacks would be "far greater" unless Iran reached a diplomatic solution.

"Remember, there are many targets left," he said.

Trump however made no mention of regime change, despite having warned last week that Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was an "easy target".

The raid on the Iran nuclear sites was carried out by B-2 stealth bombers that dropped so-called "bunker buster bombs," along with submarine-launched Tomahawk cruise missiles, US media reported.

Trump said earlier on his Truth Social site that a "full payload of BOMBS" was dropped on Fordow and said that "all planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors."

Pictures posted by the White House showed Trump in a red "Make America Great Again" cap meeting with top national security officials in the Situation Room, shortly before the strikes were announced.