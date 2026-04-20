Middle East ceasefire under pressure after Iran vows to 'respond' to US seizure of ship

Concerns are growing that the ceasefire between the United States and Iran might not hold after Washington said it had seized an Iranian cargo ship that tried to run its blockade, with Tehran vowing to retaliate.

Efforts to build a more lasting peace in the Middle East appeared to be on shaky ground, as Iran said it would not participate in a second round of negotiations that the US had hoped to kick off before the two-week ceasefire expires on Tuesday (Apr 21).

"We warn that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond and retaliate against this armed piracy by the US military," a spokesperson said, prompting a jump in oil prices and a bumpy stock market opening.

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