US, Iran envoys head for talks, Israeli strikes continue after ceasefire

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump's personal envoy and Iran's foreign minister were headed to Switzerland for talks, Axios said, although deadly strikes by Israel in Lebanon on Saturday (Jun 20) could test a new ceasefire key to ending the Iran war.

The talks, led by Steve Witkoff and Abbas Araqchi, mark an effort to turn this week's interim 14-point pact into a lasting regional deal to end the war that the United States and Israel launched on Feb 28.

But just hours after a ceasefire took effect in Lebanon between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, Israeli air strikes and drone attacks killed at least five people in the south on Saturday, Lebanese state media said.

A halt to the fighting in Lebanon is a condition for starting 60 days of US-Iranian talks to resolve disputes over Iran’s nuclear program and other thorny issues needed to forge a more durable deal critical to reopening the Strait of Hormuz and stabilising global oil supplies.

WITKOFF-ARAQCHI TALKS ARRANGED AFTER VANCE PULLS OUT

The Lebanon ceasefire took effect around 4pm (9pm Singapore time) on Friday in Lebanon after an exchange of fire, a senior US official said. Two sources from Hezbollah and a senior Israeli official confirmed the ceasefire.

But Israeli warplanes and drones launched a series of strikes across the Nabatieh area overnight and into Saturday morning, destroying residential buildings, while Israeli artillery shelled Nabatieh and its outskirts before dawn, Lebanese state news agency NNA said.

Israel did not immediately comment on the NNA report.

Witkoff is heading to Switzerland to join Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, who is already there, while Araqchi would travel there on Saturday, Axios said.

The White House did not respond to questions about Witkoff's travel. Iran has not confirmed Araqchi's plans.

Vice President JD Vance cancelled plans on Thursday to travel to the Swiss mountaintop resort of Buergenstock as preparations for technical talks were well advanced, amid rising tension between Israel and Hezbollah.

Switzerland stood ready to facilitate the US-Iran talks and preparatory work continued, the Swiss foreign ministry said.

Wednesday's interim deal requires the United States, Iran and their allies to declare an immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

Israel, left out of the talks, says it is not party to the deal.