US, Iran to hold new round of nuclear talks in Geneva next week

"Switzerland stands ready at all times to offer its good offices to facilitate dialogue between the United States and Iran," a Swiss foreign ministry spokesman told AFP.

On February 6, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks in Oman with US envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's influential son-in-law Jared Kushner. The talks were indirect, with the Omanis acting as mediators.

Trump has recently focused his military threats on Tehran's nuclear programme, which US forces struck last June during Israel's unprecedented 12-day war with Iran.

After the first discussions, US President Donald Trump warned Tehran that failure to reach an agreement with his administration would be “very traumatic.”