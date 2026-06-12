Trump disputes Iran's version of peace deal as both sides give clashing accounts

DUBAI: United States President Donald Trump said Friday (Jun 12) that Tehran's stated version of a proposed US-Iran deal on stopping the war is not what was agreed to.

Iran's description of the proposed agreement "bears no relation to the truth", Trump said, labelling the Iranians "very dishonourable people to deal with".

"They better get their act together, and FAST!" Trump said in a statement on his Truth Social platform, denying that the US had made major concessions to Iran.

Iran insisted on Friday on its right to enrich uranium and maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz under any deal with the US, after Trump said a draft accord was ready.

Iran's version of the deal, as outlined by the IRNA news agency, said that the US will release part of Iran's frozen assets immediately after the deal is signed, with the remainder freed gradually during further negotiations.

It says Iran's nuclear programme remains untouched.

However, a White House official said that Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear programme and destroy nuclear material under the deal.

Tehran also agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz and will not receive any frozen funds until it honours its commitments under the "performance-based deal", the senior administration official said.

Iran is believed to possess 408kg of highly enriched uranium.

Sources told Reuters that the text of the deal was not yet final, with a Western source, an Iranian source and a Gulf source saying a key issue yet to be resolved was language on ceasing hostilities in Lebanon. Iran has demanded that Israel end a campaign against Iran's allies, the Hezbollah militia.

A Western source said that if language can be agreed, the memorandum could be signed as soon as Sunday by US Vice President JD Vance and Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf, with Geneva for now seen as the likeliest venue.