US-Iran peace talks in Geneva called off, clouding prospects for lasting truce

When the US and Israel launched the war nearly four months ago, Trump said he aimed to destroy Iran's nuclear capabilities to ensure it could never develop such weapons.



He also sought to end Tehran's ability to strike its neighbours, prevent it from backing allied anti-Israel militants in the region and make it possible for Iranians to topple their theocratic government.



None of those objectives had been met when Trump signed the agreement, in which Iran restated its decades-long assertion not get or develop nuclear weapons, a position doubted by a succession of US presidents.



It also agreed to the onsite "down blending" of its highly enriched uranium stockpile and inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency as a Non-Proliferation Treaty member, rejecting Trump's wish to remove the material from the country.



US officials say the negotiations could still yield a strong agreement on Iran's nuclear program, aiming to better one dating from 2015 between Iran, the US and other countries that Trump tore up in his first term.



But critics say Iran is in a stronger position now, having withstood a superpower attack, demonstrated its control of the Strait of Hormuz and gained valuable waivers to financial sanctions.



Iran has said it will still exert control over Hormuz in partnership with Oman, its neighbour across the critical waterway, and intends to charge ships service fees that did not exist before the war, although not during the 60-day talks.



Oil prices dipped on Friday as prospects brightened for more supply after tankers began moving through the reopening Strait, which had carried nearly a fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas supplies before the war.



In Lebanon, where more than a million people have been displaced by the fighting, fresh Israeli strikes on Friday killed at least 15, the state news agency NNA said, in attacks Israel said were directed at Hezbollah targets.



That raised doubt about how far Trump will go to force his wartime ally to halt an offensive he has now pledged to end.



The deal calls for "permanent termination" of the war in Lebanon, but Israel has said it has no intention of withdrawing, instead depicting an expanded occupation zone in a new map.

Trump has become openly critical of Israel's operations in Lebanon, opening one of the biggest rifts between the two countries in decades.