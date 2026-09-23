Iran 'toughened' conditions for ending war after US deal collapse: Guards spokesman
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebi said Iran had toughened its conditions for ending the war with the US after a memorandum of understanding signed in June broke down.
TEHRAN: Revolutionary Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebi said on Tuesday (Sep 22) that Iran had hardened its conditions for ending the war with the United States following the collapse of a June deal, adding Washington now had "no choice" but to accept its demands.
Iran had previously agreed with the United States to a memorandum of understanding laying out a pathway to a permanent settlement of the conflict, only for the deal to later unravel as each side accused the other of violating it.
"They broke the agreement and committed another vicious act. We have therefore toughened our conditions," Mohebi told AFP in a rare exclusive interview in Tehran, noting that if the US persisted with its current course, "they will only make things difficult for themselves".
"We are not their playthings, and they cannot unilaterally violate an agreement they signed whenever they please."
During the interview, Mohebi outlined Iran's view of the nearly seven-month Middle East war and the prospects for ending it as diplomatic efforts stall.
"We believe we have won this war, and we are currently consolidating that victory into a total deterrent force," he added.
The June memorandum of understanding included Iranian demands on the lifting of US oil sanctions, removing its naval blockade on Iranian ports, unfreezing Iranian assets abroad, and ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon.
Since it fell apart, however, Mohebi said Iran had toughened its demands, including by seeking the release of the full US$24 billion in frozen Iranian assets up front before negotiations, rather than in stages.
"The issue of Yemen was not on the agenda of the previous agreement. We are now demanding that the lifting of the blockade on Yemen be included in the agreement," he said, in reference to a Saudi-led coalition's decade-long restrictions on ports and airports run by the Iran-backed Houthis there.
Recently the Houthis seized control of areas around the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, posing a threat to shipping there, while also declaring a maritime blockade on Saudi ports.
Mohebi insisted that the Houthis were acting independently around Bab al-Mandab, saying the group "makes its own decisions and does not need to coordinate with us for anything in the world".
Iran had previously agreed with the United States to a memorandum of understanding laying out a pathway to a permanent settlement of the conflict, only for the deal to later unravel as each side accused the other of violating it.
"They broke the agreement and committed another vicious act. We have therefore toughened our conditions," Mohebi told AFP in a rare exclusive interview in Tehran, noting that if the US persisted with its current course, "they will only make things difficult for themselves".
"We are not their playthings, and they cannot unilaterally violate an agreement they signed whenever they please."
During the interview, Mohebi outlined Iran's view of the nearly seven-month Middle East war and the prospects for ending it as diplomatic efforts stall.
"We believe we have won this war, and we are currently consolidating that victory into a total deterrent force," he added.
The June memorandum of understanding included Iranian demands on the lifting of US oil sanctions, removing its naval blockade on Iranian ports, unfreezing Iranian assets abroad, and ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon.
Since it fell apart, however, Mohebi said Iran had toughened its demands, including by seeking the release of the full US$24 billion in frozen Iranian assets up front before negotiations, rather than in stages.
"The issue of Yemen was not on the agenda of the previous agreement. We are now demanding that the lifting of the blockade on Yemen be included in the agreement," he said, in reference to a Saudi-led coalition's decade-long restrictions on ports and airports run by the Iran-backed Houthis there.
Recently the Houthis seized control of areas around the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, posing a threat to shipping there, while also declaring a maritime blockade on Saudi ports.
Mohebi insisted that the Houthis were acting independently around Bab al-Mandab, saying the group "makes its own decisions and does not need to coordinate with us for anything in the world".
"OFFENSIVE POSTURE"
While the heaviest phase of the Middle East war has subsided, sporadic attacks - mainly near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for energy shipments from the Gulf - have dimmed prospects for peace.
Since the war erupted, Iran has required vessels transiting Hormuz to coordinate with its authorities, while Gulf states have sought alternative routes to bypass the waterway.
"There will be no alternative to the Persian Gulf strait for at least the next 20 years. After all, it is not just about oil," said Mohebi, adding that the strait was also a vital conduit for other essential products such as fertilisers.
In recent weeks, US has shifted toward a campaign of what it calls "economic asphyxiation" of Iran, targeting foreign banks over alleged links with Tehran, and recently announcing tighter sanctions on Iranian airlines.
"The United States will not achieve its objectives through an economic blockade - even though it harms us - and we will undoubtedly retaliate," said Mohebi.
He also warned that Iran would step up its response if the United States launched new attacks, but insisted Tehran was "not seeking to expand the war."
"If they act recklessly and history repeats itself, our resistance will undoubtedly intensify, bolstered by the experience we have gained," he said.
"This time, we will not merely retaliate; we will adopt an offensive posture, and America will come to regret its actions, suffering greater humiliation than ever before."
He added that the United States had tried to establish contact with the Guards, but said they had rebuffed the effort.
"The Americans have tried to contact us but we refuse any such contact. Our dealings with the enemy - as long as they remain hostile - are conducted solely through arms," Mohebi said.
Since the war erupted, Iran has required vessels transiting Hormuz to coordinate with its authorities, while Gulf states have sought alternative routes to bypass the waterway.
"There will be no alternative to the Persian Gulf strait for at least the next 20 years. After all, it is not just about oil," said Mohebi, adding that the strait was also a vital conduit for other essential products such as fertilisers.
In recent weeks, US has shifted toward a campaign of what it calls "economic asphyxiation" of Iran, targeting foreign banks over alleged links with Tehran, and recently announcing tighter sanctions on Iranian airlines.
"The United States will not achieve its objectives through an economic blockade - even though it harms us - and we will undoubtedly retaliate," said Mohebi.
He also warned that Iran would step up its response if the United States launched new attacks, but insisted Tehran was "not seeking to expand the war."
"If they act recklessly and history repeats itself, our resistance will undoubtedly intensify, bolstered by the experience we have gained," he said.
"This time, we will not merely retaliate; we will adopt an offensive posture, and America will come to regret its actions, suffering greater humiliation than ever before."
He added that the United States had tried to establish contact with the Guards, but said they had rebuffed the effort.
"The Americans have tried to contact us but we refuse any such contact. Our dealings with the enemy - as long as they remain hostile - are conducted solely through arms," Mohebi said.
Source: AFP/fs
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