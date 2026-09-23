Iran 'toughened' conditions for ending war after US deal collapse: Guards spokesman

"OFFENSIVE POSTURE"

While the heaviest phase of the Middle East war has subsided, sporadic attacks - mainly near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for energy shipments from the Gulf - have dimmed prospects for peace.



Since the war erupted, Iran has required vessels transiting Hormuz to coordinate with its authorities, while Gulf states have sought alternative routes to bypass the waterway.



"There will be no alternative to the Persian Gulf strait for at least the next 20 years. After all, it is not just about oil," said Mohebi, adding that the strait was also a vital conduit for other essential products such as fertilisers.



In recent weeks, US has shifted toward a campaign of what it calls "economic asphyxiation" of Iran, targeting foreign banks over alleged links with Tehran, and recently announcing tighter sanctions on Iranian airlines.



"The United States will not achieve its objectives through an economic blockade - even though it harms us - and we will undoubtedly retaliate," said Mohebi.



He also warned that Iran would step up its response if the United States launched new attacks, but insisted Tehran was "not seeking to expand the war."



"If they act recklessly and history repeats itself, our resistance will undoubtedly intensify, bolstered by the experience we have gained," he said.



"This time, we will not merely retaliate; we will adopt an offensive posture, and America will come to regret its actions, suffering greater humiliation than ever before."



He added that the United States had tried to establish contact with the Guards, but said they had rebuffed the effort.



"The Americans have tried to contact us but we refuse any such contact. Our dealings with the enemy - as long as they remain hostile - are conducted solely through arms," Mohebi said.