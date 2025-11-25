US judge dismisses cases against ex-FBI chief Comey, New York AG James

WASHINGTON: A federal judge on Monday (Nov 24) dismissed criminal charges against former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney-General Letitia James, ruling that the prosecutor appointed by US President Donald Trump to bring the cases had been unlawfully installed.

The decision dealt a major setback to the Justice Department's attempts to pursue figures Trump has repeatedly accused of wrongdoing, including officials who investigated him or publicly criticised his conduct.

US District Judge Cameron McGown Currie found that Lindsey Halligan, a former personal lawyer to Trump who was named interim US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in September, “had no legal authority” to bring the indictments.

Currie dismissed the charges without prejudice, allowing the department to refile the cases under a lawfully appointed prosecutor.