Eight children killed at home in US domestic violence shooting, police say

A gunman killed eight children, with ages ranging from one to 14, in a mass shooting on Sunday (Apr 19) at a house in Shreveport, Louisiana, in an incident described as domestic violence before police fatally shot him in a vehicle chase, local authorities said.

The bodies of seven children were found inside the house, while the eighth was shot while attempting a rooftop escape, Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Christopher Bordelon told local TV station KTBS. The suspect had children who lived at the home, police said.

Preliminary information indicated the events began when the suspect shot a woman and then went a few blocks away to the home where the children lived, according to a Facebook post from the Shreveport police.

Bordelon told KTBS that there was an "incredibly gruesome" crime scene.